Psychologist to determine if Bailey can stand trial

Court is in recess in the murder trial of Joel Bailey after the issue of his competency was brought up on Thursday morning.

The judge plans to have a psychologist examine Bailey to determine if the trial can continue.

To be considered competent, Bailey must understand what is going on and he must be able to assist attorneys in defending him.

The jury has been sent home until 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Bailey is charged with the first degree murder of his father and the attempted murder of his mother at their home in Dry Creek back in 2007.

