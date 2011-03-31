Body of Iowa man found in east Texas lake

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX (KPLC) - Officials in east Texas found the body of an Iowa man who drowned in Lake Livingston last Friday.

An official confirmed Thursday morning that the body of 66-year-old Clarence Verrett was found late Wednesday night by a man with lakeside property in San Jacinto County.

The search lasted six days and several deputies from Calcasieu Parish reportedly assisted.

Verrett had reportedly been checking trot lines at the lake on Friday when he fell in the water.

