Gueydan man arrested for attempted bank fraud

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 28, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home off of Hwy. 14 East in Lake Charles in reference to a case of forgery.

When the deputy arrived, he spoke with the victim who stated he let Cody R. Broussard, 19, of Gueydan, LA, who is a family member, use his truck, and when the truck was returned, he noticed three checks were missing from his checkbook that was left in the truck.



When the victim contacted his bank, they advised him that one of the checks was already used at a local convenience store, and an attempt was made to cash a second check at a local bank. After viewing the surveillance video from the local bank, CPSO detectives arrested Broussard in connection with the stolen checks.

While being questioned by a CPSO detective, Broussard confirmed to stealing the victim's checks and attempting to cash one check at a local bank.



Broussard was arrested on March 30 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with forgery; and attempted bank fraud.



Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $10,000.