Jennings police officer reinstated - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings police officer reinstated

Mike Janise was reinstated to the Jennings Police force on Thursday evening. Janise will be demoted from Lieutenant to Sergeant and must serve a 60 day suspension without pay. Mike Janise was reinstated to the Jennings Police force on Thursday evening. Janise will be demoted from Lieutenant to Sergeant and must serve a 60 day suspension without pay.
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A Jennings police officer who was fired after he failed to give a sobriety test to a superior officer, was reinstated Thursday evening.

Mike Janise, who prior to his firing had been a Lieutenant, was reinstated and given a lower rank of Sergeant.  Janise will also have to complete a 60 day suspension without pay as part of his reinstatement and must wait a year before he can be promoted.

This ruling, by the Jennings Municipal Civil Service Board, overturns the termination given by the police chief and mayor.

The City had argued that it was inappropriate for Janise to not give a field sobriety test to then-Capt. Craig Billodeaux. Billodeaux was involved in a car crash on the evening of Dec. 19th after attending a Christmas party. Janise was the responding officer.

According to witnesses, Billodeaux was drunk and behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

During his testimony on Thursday, Billodeaux, who himself was demoted from captain to lieutenant, admitted to drinking that night. However, he says he was not drunk.

The City also argued that Janise was rightfully terminated because he gave inconsistent statements to his police chief and to those conducting the internal investigation about Billodeaux's condition.

Jennings City Attorney Kevin Millican said Janise was fired because his bosses could simply no longer trust him.

"When I took office, I made a promise to this community to return integrity to the Jennings Police Department," said D'Albor. "Without integrity we don't have a leg to stand on. I stand on my decision. He neglected his duties as an officer."

The defense countered that Janise was well within his right to not give a sobriety test to Billodeaux, since law enforcement officers have a certain amount of discretion they are allowed to exercise in the field. The defense also argued that Janise's statements were taken out of context and misunderstood.

The civil service board, which Janise himself is a member of, heard testimony from five witnesses on Thursday.

The witnesses included one of Janise's fellow officers who testified that Janise had to have known Billodeaux was drinking that night. The officer said Billodeaux could barely stand and was slurring his words.

"You could barely understand him," said the officer.

The defense shot back that Janise was exercising discretion for a longtime friend and colleague in choosing to forgo a sobriety test.

Janise testified that had he not been exercising discretion, then dozens of officers would have been arrested that night because a lot of them were drinking.

Janise admits that he made a mistake, a mistake he said he would not repeat again.

Janise's attorney, Rick Oustalet, said his client should have received a demotion rather than being terminated.

"This is about an officer who has dedicated 17 years to his job. This is his life and career," said Janise's defense attorney Ric Oustalet, Jr.

The civil service board agreed, voting unanimously to reinstate Janise.

Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor said he, the mayor and city counsel would meet later on to decide what to do next. They do have the option of appealing the board's decision.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly