Jindal announces new export grain terminal for Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Louisiana economic development officials say an agribusiness investment firm will spend $59.2 million to build a grain export terminal at the Port of Lake Charles.

The terminal will handle rice, wheat, corn, soybeans and dried grain for overseas shipment.

Gov. Bobby Jindal said Thursday that the project is expected to create at least 36 direct jobs.

New York-based IFG Port Holdings LLC says it expects to begin construction immediately. The project is expected to employ 200 construction workers.

The project also includes an upgraded rail connection. Union Pacific Corp. says it will make up to $6 million in improvements.

The state is providing about $18 million for the project, while the port is adding $4.1 million.

