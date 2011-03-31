Rita-damaged library to reopen in Johnson Bayou

Cameron Parish residents will finally be able to walk through the doors of the new and improved Johnson Bayou library.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, at 1 p.m. with a variety of events for all ages.

Hurricane Rita destroyed four of cameron's brances in 2005. The Johnson Bayou location is the first newly built branch in the area.

The Johnson Bayou branch is located on Gulf Beach Highway, in between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou.

You can stop by during their regular hours, Monday thru Thursday 8:30 a-m to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8-4 and Saturday 9-2.

