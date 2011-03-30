Planned lane closures in April on I-10 bridge

Authorities with the Department of Transportation and Development warn drivers to expect lane closures starting April 4 on the Interstate 10 bridge.

The DOTD says the closure is necessary for bridge inspections.

The eastbound right lane will be closed daily starting on Monday, April 4, through Thursday, April 7 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The westbound right lane will be closed daily starting on Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Officials remind you to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

