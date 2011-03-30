Four arrested for burglary and theft in Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 28, around 8:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house on Gordon Woods Drive in Lake Charles regarding a report of a burglary in progress.

While in route to the location of the burglary, deputies were notified that the suspects had left the burglarized house. A witness was able to get a detailed description and license plate number of the car in which four males fled, and notified the deputies that they were still in the area.



When deputies arrived in the area of the burglary, they observed a car matching the description pull into a driveway on Presley Park Drive. The driver of the car, Morris I. Coleman, 17, passenger Bryan A. Tatmon, 18, and two juveniles - all of Lake Charles - were placed under arrest.



After receiving permission from Coleman, the deputies searched the car and recovered a microwave, stereo equipment, and two computer speakers in the back seat of the car.



When questioned by detectives, Coleman, Tatmon, and the two juveniles confirmed they entered the house and stole the items. Coleman and Tatmon were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; and theft under $500. The two juveniles were charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; and theft under $500, and released to their parents.



All items were recovered and returned to the owner.



Judge Kent Savoie set Coleman's bond at $4,000, and Tatmon's bond at $6,500.



CPSO Cpl. Joshua McCoy and Cpl. Jude Sonnier were the arresting deputies on this case.