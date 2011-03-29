Upcoming Events at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP

Don't underestimate the importance of education and peer support when living with diabetes. Located at Memorial's Diabetes Education Office, 1801 Oak Park Boulevard. For more information, call Memorial's Diabetes Education at (337) 494-6425.

Tuesdays, April 5 and 19

10am – 11am

DESIGNER GENES

A support group by and for the parents of children with genetic disorders. Located at Memorial Hospital for Women, 1900 W. Gauthier Road. For more information, call the group's founders, Ashleigh Hornsby (337) 853-7657 or Jessi James (337) 563-1178.

Saturday, April 9

Noon

SISTERS SURVIVING

A breast cancer support group for African-American women, but open to any woman regardless of race. For more information, call (337) 433-5817.

Tuesday, April 19

6pm

COPING WITH CANCER

For those cancer patients who are newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment, or who have completed treatment. For more information call Memorial's Chaplain, Rev. David DeWitt at (337) 802-1933.

Tuesday, April 19

Noon – light refreshments served

COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE

Approximately half of the nation's blood supply is collected at blood drives. Memorial partners with United Blood Services to provide for our patients. Join us for the next Community Blood Drive, which will be held in the parking lot across Oak Park Boulevard from Memorial's main entrance. For more information, call (337) 235-5433.

Monday, April 25

2pm – 6pm