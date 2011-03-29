Lake Charles man arrested for sex with a juvenile

A Lake Charles man was arrested after authorities say he admitted to inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint back on March 23 about 54-year-old Albert J. Royster, Sr. The complaint alleged that Royster was engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old.

Detectives investigated and spoke with Royster. They say he confirmed the allegations.

On Friday, Royster was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with aggravated rape and five additional counts related to inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

A judge set his bond at $500,000.

