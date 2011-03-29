Lake Charles man arrested for leaving child in car at casino

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to a Lake Charles casino parking lot in reference to a child who was left unattended in a truck.

Deputies ran the license plate of the truck to reveal the owner, 30-year-old Cory T. Williams of Lake Charles.

Williams was located inside the casino. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center where he was charged with child desertion.

The 2-year-old child was taken into custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.

A judge set his bond at $15,500.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.