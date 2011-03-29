Judge rules accused "screwdriver stabber" unable to stand trial

A Calcasieu Parish judge has ruled that a 23-year-old man accused of killing a convenience store clerk by stabbing him in the neck with a screwdriver remains insane and unable to stand trial.

James Lee Richard of Sulphur was ordered back to a state psychiatric hospital in Jackson.

Defense Attorney King Alexander told the judge that doctors say Richard may not be sane enough for trial within the next six months.

He's accused of killing 26-year-old Benjamin Mevis in 2009. He is facing first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

