Port Arthur man arrested after fleeing authorities on I-10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Port Arthur man arrested after fleeing authorities on I-10

Nathaniel A. McCoy (Source: CPSO) Nathaniel A. McCoy (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Thursday, March 24, at around 5:45 p.m., a deputy with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) attempted to conduct a stop on a car near mile marker 15 traveling west on I-10 for a traffic violation. 

A license plate check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.  The deputy requested back-up and continued to follow the vehicle.

When a Vinton Police Department officer joined the deputy, they activated their unit's lights and sirens signaling for the driver to stop, however, the driver did not comply and continued to flee from them. 

Once the driver crossed into Texas, he began to drive very aggressively, traveling at speeds in excess of 120 mph and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate.    

The CPSO deputy observed the driver of the stolen car side swiped a truck and he continued to accelerate, which created more distance between him and the deputy.  At that point the deputy ended his pursuit of the stolen car.

An Orange Police officer met up with the deputy and informed him that the driver of the stolen car had caused another accident and had fled by running into the nearby woods from this accident sight.

The CPSO deputy arrived on the scene of the accident and allowed his CPSO K-9 named Basco to search the wooded area for the man who he quickly located.  Officers were able to restrain him and place him under arrest.

The driver of the stolen car, Nathaniel A. McCoy, 26, of Port Arthur, Texas, was booked by the Orange Police and charged in Texas with evading detention with a motor vehicle.  He is also charged in Calcasieu Parish with flight from an officer.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more charges possible.

C.A.T. Sgt. Jeff Cole is the arresting deputy.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly