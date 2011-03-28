Port Arthur man arrested after fleeing authorities on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Thursday, March 24, at around 5:45 p.m., a deputy with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) attempted to conduct a stop on a car near mile marker 15 traveling west on I-10 for a traffic violation.

A license plate check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The deputy requested back-up and continued to follow the vehicle.

When a Vinton Police Department officer joined the deputy, they activated their unit's lights and sirens signaling for the driver to stop, however, the driver did not comply and continued to flee from them.

Once the driver crossed into Texas, he began to drive very aggressively, traveling at speeds in excess of 120 mph and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate.

The CPSO deputy observed the driver of the stolen car side swiped a truck and he continued to accelerate, which created more distance between him and the deputy. At that point the deputy ended his pursuit of the stolen car.

An Orange Police officer met up with the deputy and informed him that the driver of the stolen car had caused another accident and had fled by running into the nearby woods from this accident sight.

The CPSO deputy arrived on the scene of the accident and allowed his CPSO K-9 named Basco to search the wooded area for the man who he quickly located. Officers were able to restrain him and place him under arrest.

The driver of the stolen car, Nathaniel A. McCoy, 26, of Port Arthur, Texas, was booked by the Orange Police and charged in Texas with evading detention with a motor vehicle. He is also charged in Calcasieu Parish with flight from an officer.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more charges possible.

C.A.T. Sgt. Jeff Cole is the arresting deputy.