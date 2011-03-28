Vinton man arrested for sixth offense DWI

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

On Sunday night at 6:23 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 at WPA Road (west of Sulphur). The crash occurred when a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by 28-year-old James Taylor Granger of Vinton ran off the road and came to rest in a group of trees.

Granger fled the scene and was located in a pipeline right-of-way off of WPA Road. A foot pursuit ensued and Granger was arrested.

Granger submitted to an Intoxilyzer test approximately 2 hours after the crash. Granger's blood alcohol content was .247g% which is over 3 times the legal limit.

Granger was charged with sixth offense driving while intoxicated, careless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension for DWI, resisting an officer, failure to report an accident, and driving under suspension. Additionally, the license plate on the vehicle he was driving was seized for failure to provide proof of insurance.

Granger was uninjured in the crash and was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.