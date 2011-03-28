SWLA schools listed on High-Performing, High-Poverty list

Seven southwest Louisiana schools have been listed on the Louisiana Department of Education's 2011 list of High-Performing, High-Poverty schools.

There are several criteria the schools must meet to earn the HPHP designation. The state Department of Education lists them as the following:

• A baseline School Performance Score (SPS) of 100 or higher for two consecutive years, based on the state's accountability system. School Performance Scores are determined based on student scores on state assessments, attendance, non-dropout rates and graduation rates, depending on the grade configuration of each school. A School in Decline is not eligible for the designation, even if its SPS remains above 100. The School in Decline label is assigned to schools with an SPS below 110 that drop by 2.5 points or more in one academic year.

• At least 65 percent of the school's population must be enrolled in the federally-funded free or reduced-price meal program. Student participation in the free or reduced-price meal program is a national indicator used to measure poverty. Statewide, 66.2 percent of Louisiana's nearly 700,000 students qualify for the federal free and reduced-price meal program.

The schools from our area on the list are:

Oakdale Elementary School - Allen Parish

East Beauregard Elementary School - Beauregard Parish

LeBleu Settlement Elementary School - Calcasieu Parish

Western Heights Elementary School - Calcasieu Parish

Pickering Elementary School - Vernon Parish

Pitkin High School - Vernon Parish

West Leesville Elementary School - Vernon Parish

