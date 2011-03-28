Calcasieu deputies help search for missing boater in Texas

Authorities from Calcasieu Parish are assisting in a search for a missing Louisiana man who's believed to have drowned in an east Texas lake.

It happened on Lake Livingston. Witnesses say they saw 66-year-old Clarence Verrett on the water apparently checking his trout lines when he fell overboard. Authorities aren't sure if Verrett was wearing his life jacket.

Verrett's brother is reportedly a sheriff's deputy here Calcasieu Parish. Several deputies traveled to Lake Livingston over the weekend with a high-powered sonar to assist in the search.

