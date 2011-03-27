UTSA Avoids Cowgirl Sweep

By Sam Gannon - bio | email

Lake Charles (KPLC) – The McNeese Cowgirls softball team couldn't complete the series sweep against UTSA afternoon, falling 3-0 at Cowgirl Diamond. The Roadrunners took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Molly Fichtner RBI double that scored Carrie Monroe. UTSA went on to score two more runs in the sixth off a Siera Sproul two run homerun. The Cowgirls only had four hits on the day.

The Lady Pokes, now 13-10 overall, 7-8 in league play, will host Prairie View in a doubleheader Wednesday at 4 p.m.