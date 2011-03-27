Driver airlifted from scene after crash

A Sulphur man was airlifted from the scene after his SUV ran off the road and flipped in Westlake. It happened on Houston River Road near mile post 44.

According to State Police say 29-year-old James Mancil was traveling westbound when veered off shoulder, corrected, rolled and landed in the ditch upside down near a tree. Westlake Police and Firefighters got the call around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Mancil was the only person inside the vehicle. He was airlifted to a local hospital. His injuries appear to be moderate.

Louisiana State Police say Mancil was impaired. He was later charged with careless operation and DWI.

