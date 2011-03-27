Oakdale teen drowns in Bayou Plaquemine

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office recovered the body of an Oakdale teen Saturday evening in Bayou Plaquemine near Estherwood.

The body of 17 year old Thomas Grantham was recovered at approximately 6:45 p.m. Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon stated that his office received a call around 5:33 p.m. from a witness at the scene.

Upon arrival deputies learned that Grantham was swimming approximately 20 feet out, went under water and never came back up.

Jennings Fire Department Dive Team along with Wildlife & Fisheries assisted the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office with the recovery. The Acadia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim's body was transported to Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mermentau Fire Department, Estherwood Fire Department, Morse Police Department, Estherwood Police Department, Acadian Ambulance Service, Wildlife & Fisheries, Jennings Fire Department Dive Team & Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.