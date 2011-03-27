Swashbucklers Squash the Hammers

Lake Charles (KPLC) – The Louisiana Swashbucklers made a statement tonight in their home opener against the Alabama Hammers, rolling to a 67-35 victory at the Lake Charles Civic Center. After dropping their season opener last weekend in Albany, the Bucs are now 1-1. They hit the road next Saturday for a match-up with the Lafayette Wildcatters.
