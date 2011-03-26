Lake area soldiers make surprise visits

Private Ambra Jenkins hugs her 11-year old brother, Walter Withers, after surprising him at Barbe Elementary.

U.S. Army Flight Medic Michael Oglesbee hugs his 6-year old son, Zane Oglesbee, after returning from serving one year in Afghanistan.

Two lake area soldiers returned home from deployment in the last week and made it a point to surprise their loved ones in a special way.

Michael Oglesbee of Moss Bluff returned home from serving as a flight medic in Afghanistan on Tuesday. Oglesbee decided he would surprise his 6-year old son Zane at Prien Lake Park after school on Tuesday.

"He doesn't think I'm coming home until Friday so this is going to be a big surprise for him," said Oglesbee.

When Zane arrived at the park with his aunt, he could not believe his eyes when he jumped in his dad's arms.

"My aunt was going to bring me out here to play in the park but when I got here I saw my dad instead," said Zane Oglesbee.

Oglesbee missed a complete year of spending time with his son while serving in Afghanistan.

"This is my second deployment but this is my first one with him so it's been pretty rough," said Oglesbee.

Oglesbee is not alone, however.

Private Ambra Jenkins left for South Korea one year ago this week. Jenkins returned home on Wednesday for the first time since her deployment.

Jenkins said she wanted nothing more than to surprise her 11-year old brother at his school.

"He thinks I'm coming in late tonight, so he has no idea I'm here to surprise him," said Jenkins.

Jenkins waited for her brother Walter in his classroom. When her brother entered the classroom, he thought it was someone else at first.

"I came in and saw her leaning on the wall and I thought it had to be someone else at first," said Walter Withers, brother of Jenkins. "But when I realized it was her I came up to her and gave her a big hug."

Both soldiers claimed that the hardest part about deployment is being away from family.

"You miss out on so much and you can't ever get that back," said Oglesbee.

Although that time is lost, soldiers and families spend all year looking forward to the moment they hug their loved ones and return home.

Michael Oglesbee will be taking his son Zane to Disneyland before he reports back to work in April. Private Ambra Jenkins will return back to work next month as well.

