Public to help select Ryan Streetscape light fixtures

The Ryan Street Streetscape project is now underway, but some of the final details are still being considered. The City of Lake Charles is creating a brick sidewalk along both sides of Ryan Street similar to the work done on the Lakefront Promenade project. However, they are asking for the public's input on what type of lighting should be selected for the project.

Sunday March 27 at 8 p.m. the contractor for the project will be on hand at the old Sears property downtown to determine the light fixtures that will be used. The public is encouraged to attend.

