Fire near Railroad tracks on Pete Manena Road

Westlake Fire fighters were called out to a grass fire on Pete Manena Road shortly after 6 p.m Saturday. Several motorists near the I-210 exchange called reported seeing the flames from the roadway. Firefighters were able to get the fire out fairly quick as State Police handled traffic in and around the area.

The fire was actually located on the north side of the railroad tracks. According to firefighters a nearby pipeline was never in danger.

