4-H students install sand fences at Long Beach

Students in the 4-H Wetlands Program volunteered their Saturday to installing sand fences along Long Beach in Cameron Parish.

The students installed 1,000 feet worth of sand fencing near the coastline. The fences are wooden slat and broken up into 400 feet. The posts are four feet under and above the sand.

The fence is designed to drop sand out when the wind blows and build a sand dune which will help stop erosion along the beach.

The students came from all over the state of Louisiana to participate in the service learning project.

"The wetlands are something that's a very important program because it's dealing with something in our state that's being taken away from us," said Jana King, a 4-H student from Tangipahoa Parish.

"The wetlands are starting to separate off the coast because of natural disasters and different things that are happening," said Joy Semien, a 4-H student from Ascension Parish."These sand fences are going to help protect those marsh grasses and it's going to help build a sand dune over it."

Saturday's effort was the first time for the sand fences to be restored at Long Beach in almost ten years.

