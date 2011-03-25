Garden show underway in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Garden show underway in Lake Charles

By Crystal Price - bio | email 

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The 15th Annual Southwest Louisiana Garden Festival drawing thousands at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles this weekend.

The LSU AgCenter organizes the event every year and invites area and regional vendors to assist local gardeners with their plant and garden needs.

The exhibitors and vendors sell shrubs, trees, flowers, and other general garden tools to visitors.

The event also consists of local and national guest speakers giving educational lectures about garden topics of interest. 

LSU AgCenter organizers said gardening has become a developing trend in the midst of a tough economy.

"This is because of the price of things and people are wanting to plant their vegetable gardens now," said J. J. Window, president of LSU AgCenter's Master Gardeners.

John Romero is a Master Gardener who has been planting his own garden for five years now. Romero said that the time consuming hobby is worth it.

"Economically it makes sense," said Romero. "You save hundreds on groceries every month."

Romero added that planting your own garden not only saves him money, but it is also a healthier way to go.

"It's healthier because it doesn't have any chemicals on the vegetable," said Romero.

The master gardener also enjoys the variety of vegetables that come with planting his own garden.

"Varieties that you will find in the supermarket don't have any taste," said Romero. "Whereas the tomatoes that are grown here taste wonderful."

The garden festival is scheduled for March 25th and March 26th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the festival is $2 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

The funds raised at the event will go to 4-H organizations in southwest Louisiana.

