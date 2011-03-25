DA starts litter detail for those sentenced to community service - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DA starts litter detail for offenders sentenced to community service

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

 LAKE CHARLES, LA.(KPLC) -State law says those convicted of DWI  who are sentenced to community service must do at least sixteen of those community service hours picking up litter. Up until now the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office had no way to facilitate that, but now they do. 

Friday morning there are ten offenders out picking up litter as part of the community service as part of their punishment for any number of possible offenses from DWI or simple assault to shop lifting.  The new program has been put in place by D.A. John DeRosier.  "If we can get some benefit without having to incarcerate people, get their attention, get them to perform a community service that is actually of significant benefit to the entire community, then it's a good thing to do and that's what we do here."

And he hopes it will help keep others from breaking the law. "It's certainly a deterrent to people who see the individuals with the vests working and picking up trash on the side of the road, and see the van that says district attorney community services. It doesn't take long for them to put two and two together and realize these people have done something that they should not have done and as a result of that they're out here picking up trash on the side of the road."

The community service participants are in Lake Charles today but will be throughout the parish at parks or boat launches or wherever litter pickup is needed.  Lollion Elmer with Lake Charles beautification committee loves the extra emphasis on litter pickup. "Oh, I'm excited to hear it because the City can really benefit from it and think about it this way-- taxpayers are getting a good return on their investment."

DeRosier expects to have people out here picking up litter three or four days a week though it will depend on just how many people have community service to complete.

Elmer points out the Clean City Contest will soon be here so everyone is encouraged to spruce up their property. As she puts it: Litter free and picture perfect.

We'll talk to officials about what they've put in place and see an area where they are working to pick up litter.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly