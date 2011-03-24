Meth lab discovered in Lake Charles hotel

By David Bray - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Two people were arrested following a drug bust at a Lake Charles hotel.

Louisiana State Police said on Thursday, that the arrests happened Wednesday.

Investigators say it began with an investigation into the illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine and that lead them to serve an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Shannon Austin of DeQuincy.

She was arrested at an unnamed hotel in Lake Charles, and troopers say they found the makings of a meth lab in her room.

Troopers say 35-year-old Christopher McMillin of Sulphur was also in the room, and that during a pat down methamphetamine was discovered in his pocket. Then during questioning, troopers say, McMillin attempted to grab the drug evidence and flee the area.



The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene. The scene was determined to be safe and a certified private cleanup company was called to dispose of the meth lab materials.



Austin was charged with attempt and conspiracy to acquire narcotics, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. McMillin was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction of justice. Both were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.



