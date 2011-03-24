State Police investigation leads to discovery of meth lab

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:



During a recent investigation into the illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine by subjects involved in the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, troopers with the Lake Charles office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau Investigations obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Shannon Austin of DeQuincy. The warrant was executed yesterday at a hotel in Lake Charles where Austin was staying. During the arrest, State Police investigators observed, in plain view, items known to be used in the illicit production and manufacture of methamphetamine.



Also present in the room was 35-year-old Christopher McMillin of Sulphur. During a pat down of McMillin, investigators discovered methamphetamine in his pants pocket. During questioning McMillin attempted to grab the drug evidence and flee the area.



The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene. The scene was determined to be safe and a certified private cleanup company was called to dispose of the meth lab materials.



Austin was charged with attempt and conspiracy to acquire narcotics, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). McMillin was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and obstruction of justice. Both were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.



Austin has a previous conviction for manufacturing methamphetamine and is currently on 10 years probation.