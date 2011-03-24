Calcasieu Police Jury looks at redistricting plan

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We've been hearing a lot about redistricting of congressional and state legislative districts, but Calcasieu Police Jurors have to draw new district lines too because of the 2010 census.

On Thursday night, they heard a presentation by the administrative staff on a proposed redistricting plan for the fifteen police jury single member districts.

The idea is so that each district has about the same number of people so that each juror represents about the same number of people.

Look for more on this story from later editions of KPLC7News.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.