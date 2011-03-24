Calcasieu litter program revives "Adopt a Road" project

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

March 24, 2010 – It takes a great deal of help to keep a parish as big as Calcasieu Parish litter free, and reviving the "Adopt a Road" program is one way to accomplish the task.

Interested groups that sign-up with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's "Adopt a Road" program agree to pick up litter by a roadside area for the duration of a two year period. After the organization completes the application process, a Public Works representative issues the volunteers' safety vests and provides orientation regarding helpful safety tips.

One of the first groups to participate in the program this year is the St. Martin DePores Knights of Columbus group in Lake Charles. Approximately 50 members have committed to keeping Elliot Road in the vicinity of Saint Martin DePorres Church litter-free. Member John Fontenot says "We wanted to fill a need in our area not only in adopting this spot but also to provide good works that will affect the entire community."

If your group or organization would like to participate in the "Adopt a Road" program contact the Office of Public Works at 337-721-3700, or log-on to the Parish's website at: www.cppj.net.