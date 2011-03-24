Public input encouraged on new Millennium Park

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

As on-site clearing and planning work continue toward a new Millennium Park rebuild in the coming months, the public is encouraged to visit the City's web site, www.cityoflakecharles.com and the homepage Hot Topics link Rebuilding Millennium Park to view the web page and make their interests known. Citizens can pick their three favorite playground components, which include a variety of slides, climbing devices, tunnels and interactive games, and e-mail their favorites to millennium@cityoflc.us. At this e-mail address, citizens can also send suggestions regarding the rebuilding of the park. The public can also call the Mayor's Action Line at 337-491-1346 with suggestions.

The web page also has a link with instructions on how to volunteer. E-mails will be sent out with additional details on volunteering as planning efforts continue.

Clearing of the park continues with completion scheduled for next week. This project will prepare the site for the building of the new park and the proposed improvements. The City appreciates the support of the following companies with regard to the clean-up of the park: Areno Construction, LLC; Acme Brick; Tye-Co Dirt Contracting; Waste Management; Legends Development, and Southern Solid Waste.

Due to the extensive damage the park received and the difficulties that would be faced in attempting to restore it to its original state, Mayor Roach and the rebuild committee have recommended to the City Council that Millennium Park be rebuilt as a newly designed park. A final design recommendation will be made to the City Council at the April 6 City Council Meeting.

The new Millennium Park will be designed for maximum safety, will include more interactive and enhanced play components and will be accessible for children of all play abilities. The new park will be part of an expanded play area that will include a spray park, lighting, security cameras, fencing, walking track, shaded picnic areas and related improvements.