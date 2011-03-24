Two men arrested for failure to register - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two men arrested for failure to register

Recoe Harris (Source: CPSO) Recoe Harris (Source: CPSO)
Casey E. Chesson (Source: CPSO) Casey E. Chesson (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 23, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Unit (CAP Unit) arrested two men for failure to register as a sex offender.

Recoe Harris, 30, 2125 Maynard Street, Lake Charles, and Casey E. Chesson, 22, 732 Blackmon Street, Lake Charles, both failed to register their new addresses within three days of moving, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Harris was convicted of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in September 2002.  Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $20,000.

Chesson was also arrested on March 7 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender after CPSO CAP Unit received an anonymous call which revealed he had moved to Calcasieu Parish three months ago and did not register within three days.  Chesson was convicted October 2006 in Allen Parish for indecent behavior with a juvenile.  Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $70,000.

CPSO Detective Scott Miller is the lead investigator on both cases.

