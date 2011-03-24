Free child safety seat checks in Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Currently, 4 out of 5 child safety seats in vehicles are not used correctly. In an effort to keep children safe, the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be holding a free child safety seat check event on Saturday, March 26, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles.

Plenty of nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to provide caregivers with information regarding the proper installation of their child's safety seat.

In addition, potentially life-saving guidance will be provided as to what type of child safety seat should be used considering the age, weight, and height of the child. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to take advantage of this free event that is open to everyone.

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is focused on raising awareness about occupant protection and provides widespread community education and coordinated child safety seat checks throughout Louisiana. This statewide network of child safety seat advocates endeavors to minimize serious and fatal injuries from motor vehicle crashes.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2011

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Cost: FREE!