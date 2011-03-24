Prescription pill bust on Interstate 10

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A traffic stop on March 17 resulted in a prescription pill bust where hundreds of pills not prescribed to the passengers in the vehicle were found.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-10 eastbound.

The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car while interviewing the occupants - 30-year-old Christopher B. Pitre and 28-year-old Katara M. Goodwill, both of Church Point.

The Combined Anti-Drug Team was called to the scene. They received consent to search the car and they recovered a small amount of marijuana, 242 Hydrocodone pills, 120 Xanax pills and 90 Oxycodone pills.

The detectives also recovered more than $4,000 in cash from the vehicle.

Pitre and Goodwill were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They were both charged with possession of CDS Schedule II with intent, possession of CDS Schedule III with intent, possession of CDS Schedule IV with intent, and illegal use of currency.

A judge set their bonds at $25,000 each.

