Authorities make pot bust on I-10 with help from Mako

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on March 17 that resulted in 22 pounds of marijuana being recovered.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, a detective conducted a traffic violation stop on Interstate 10 eastbound.

After the detective spoke to the passenger, 26-year-old Chaddrick V. Landry of Baton Rouge, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The detective asked the driver, 48-year-old Joseph Sawyer of Baton Rouge, for permission to search the car. He reportedly refused.

A CPSO K-9 named Mako was brought to the scene where he alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car. After a search, the detective located 22 pounds of marijuana in the trunk with an estimated street value of more than $10,000.

Landry and Sawyer were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Their bonds were set at $150,000 each.

