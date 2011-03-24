Man re-arrested, charged with additional sex crimes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man currently incarcerated at Calcasieu Correctional Center has now been charged with additional sex crimes.

30-year-old Lester Golden was previously arrested on March 4. He was charged with one count of aggravated rape for engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old.

After his arrest, an investigation continued between the CPSO, the FBI and the LSP. Information obtained during their investigation led to Golden being charged with an additional four counts of aggravated rape and eight counts involving inappropriate relations with a juvenile.

A judge has set Golden's bond on the additional charges at $1.4 million, bringing his total bond to $1.65 million.

