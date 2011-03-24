Oyster season closure affects Cameron oystermen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oyster season closure affects Cameron oystermen

By Crystal Price - bio | email

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that it will be closing oyster season on the east side of Calcasieu Lake more than a month early due to "sustained heavy harvest pressure" in the area.

A huge number of oystermen from Cameron oyster on the west side of Calcasieu Lake that will remain open through April 30th. However, the fishermen fear the closure on the east side will still affect their harvest this year.

Channing Mock, an oysterman from Cameron, said the east side closure is likely to bring more oystermen to the west side of Calcasieu Lake.

"The people who can't afford to take off are going to be over here on the west side," said Mock. "I'd like them to keep the season open at least a little bit longer to get us some extra time."

Mock said an overpopulated west side of Calcasieu Lake could hurt the harvest for fishermen the last month of oyster season.

Another issue that Mock has faced this oyster season is the dropping price the fisherman make per sack.

"Right now it's $25 per sack," said Mock. "They keep on dropping the price of sacks and it doesn't give you much time at all to make a profit."

Mock added that the oyster catch has also been rare this season.

"It's a lot dirtier and a lot more people are oystering now so it's cleaning a bunch of reefs up," said Mock.

Mock also argues that the oyster season started a month too early this year.

"When they open it too early, they don't give enough time for the reef to fill back up," said Mock.

Mock added he plans to continue oystering and to make the best of the last month of the oyster season.

"We're going to keep going until the last day, then we'll jump on our shrimp boats and try shrimping again," said Mock. "We're just hoping the season is a lot better next year."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly