Spartan Swimming Sensation

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) – Laura Patrick of Lake Charles might just be swimming's new phenomenon…and she is only 12-years old.

Patrick swims competitively for Spartan Swimming, a swim team based out of the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center. Even though she has only been competing for three years, Patrick's natural talent and hard work have separated her from the rest of the pack.

Last month, at the Louisiana State Championship meet held at SPAR, Patrick swept all six of her events, winning the high point award for the 11-12 age group. Laura's times in the 100 yard backstroke and 100 yard breaststroke also qualified her to compete at the Speedo Southern Zone Sectional Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Congratulations Laura Patrick, you are the Billy Navarre 7 Sports Person of the Week!

