Lake Charles woman arrested for forging prescriptions - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles woman arrested for forging prescriptions

Annette C. Colletta (Source: CPSO) Annette C. Colletta (Source: CPSO)

The following are news releases from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles (3/24/11) – Further investigation has led the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Detectives to re-arrest Annette C. Colletta, 46, of Lake Charles, on Thursday.  She is being charged with 64 additional counts of obtaining CDS by fraud; and 1 count of doctor shopping.  She was re-booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and Judge Michael Canaday has set her bond at $138,000.

Colletta was initially arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on March 22 and charged with 68 counts of obtaining CDS by fraud.  She was released on a $136,000 bond.      

The investigation revealed Colletta stole numerous blank prescriptions pads from local doctor's offices and forged prescriptions for 13,650 controlled prescription pills at several local pharmacies between June 2008 – March 2010.  Colletta also received 2,880 controlled prescription pills through doctor shopping for a total of 16,530 prescription pills.

-

Lake Charles (3/23/11) – On March 22, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice detectives arrested Annette C. Colletta, 46, of Lake Charles, after an investigation revealed she obtained 7,150 prescription pills by using forged prescriptions between March 2010 - March 2011. 

The investigation revealed Colletta stole numerous blank prescriptions from local doctor's offices and filled the forged prescriptions at several local pharmacies. 

Colletta was arrested at her home, where investigators recovered prescription medication that dated back to 2008.  She was booked to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 68 counts of obtaining CDS by fraud.

Judge Michael Canaday set her bond at $136,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Vice Division's investigation is continuing with more charges possible.

