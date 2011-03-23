Tuesday's forest fire north of Starks may be arson

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have not identified the official cause of the forest fire that started on Tuesday afternoon in Beauregard Parish, but they do say signs are currently pointing to arson.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office say the fire is no longer burning, but smoke is still in the area near Highway 109. The smoke is expected to clear over the next day.

Three separate fires reportedly burned 296 acres.

If you have any information about the fires, you are asked to call the LDAF at 337-463-7801 or the BPSO at 337-463-3281.

