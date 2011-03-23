Third firefighter arrested for arson in Starks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Third firefighter arrested for arson in Starks

Lucas J. Labure (Source: CPSO) Lucas J. Labure (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 22 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Lucas J. Labure, 22, of Starks, wanted in connection with an arson that occurred in December 2010 in the Robinson Cutoff area in Starks, turned himself in at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

CPSO detectives previously arrested Bridget A. Stains, 33, of Starks, on March 21, and Matthew T. Fritz, 18, of Starks, on March 17, also in connection with this arson.

The investigation conducted jointly between the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, revealed Labure and Fritz entered the abandoned home through a back door and started the fire.  Detectives were also able to identify Stains as the driver of the truck that was seen fleeing the area near the abandoned house that was on fire.

Labure was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple arson; criminal conspiracy; and simple burglary.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $80,000.

