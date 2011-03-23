Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Hackberry on draw down alert - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Hackberry on draw down alert

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) - With high gas prices it would be nice if we could just dip into the Strategic Oil Reserves in Hackberry and pay less at the pump-- but that's not how the Strategic Petroleum Reserve works.

The site where oil is stored underground is currently on what they call draw down alert one. Here at the Department of Energy's West Hackberry Strategic Petroleum Reserve you only get inside if you have permission. Security is tight. The site is one of four in the nation and was created in the late seventies to store oil underground in case there is ever a major interruption in the supply of oil to the United States. Senior site representative Allison Kuhn says right now they are on alert--- draw down alert one. "What that means is that there is a possibility that the energy supply could be disrupted to the United States."

Yet she's not allowed to speculate how or why. The next alert level would be two.  Kuhn explains, "When there is a probability of an impending draw down."

And if a draw down is ever ordered, well that's level three. "The president as well as the assistant secretary of energy would be the authority to give us the authority to draw down," says Kuhn.

This model of the West Hackberry shows the 22 caverns underground which have been hewn from the huge salt dome, a geological formation. Way back they used water to create the caverns that now help provide for our national security. Right now we're at 727 million barrels among our four sites of which Hackberry is 228 million barrels.

The storage of the oil underground protects it from natural hazards as well as losses from theft or sabotage. "The top of the caverns generally start at about two thousand feet below the surface here at Hackberry and they go down to between four and five thousand feet below the earth's surface," Kuhn said.

If a draw down is ever issued within thirteen days they'd be ready to start supplying our nation with oil. If and when a draw down occurs at West Hackberry they will announce it.  For more information click here.

To hear more of our interview with Allison Kuhn check out the video in the column to the right.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly