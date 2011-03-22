Forest fire north of Starks contained

STARKS, LA (KPLC) - Authorities now say a forest fire has been contained.

The fire broke out in Beauregard Parish Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Louisiana forestry officials say as many as 400 to 450 acres were burning in Beauregard Parish north of Starks near Highway 109.

Officials say wind is a major factor in battling the blaze. The fire was reportedly contained at one point earlier in the afternoon, but jumped a road and started to spread.

Smoke from the fire continues to be a problem to motorists in that area especially on Highway 109.

