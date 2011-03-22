Lake Charles man arrested for fourth DWI, pot possession

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 22 around 1:00 a.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling the area of McNeese Street and Ryan Street when he noticed a man sleeping behind the wheel of his truck with the engine running.

The deputy approached the truck and made contact with the driver, Dustin A. Witsman, 40, of Lake Charles. Witsman was asked to exit the truck and appeared very unsteady on his feet and had a hard time standing up.

During inspection of the truck, the deputy recovered a small amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana rolling papers.

Witsman was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged with DWI 4th offense; possession of marijuana 3rd offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $45,000.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mareno was the arresting deputy.