Another firefighter arrested for arson in Starks

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 21 around 1:00 p.m., the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Bridget A. Stains, 33, of Starks, in connection with an arson that occurred in December 2010 in the Robinson Cutoff area in Starks.

After an investigation conducted jointly between the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, detectives were able identify Stains as the driver of a truck that was seen fleeing the area near an abandoned house that was on fire in the Robinson Cutoff area in Starks.

Matthew T. Fritz, 18, of Starks, was arrested by CPSO on March 17, in connection with this arson. The investigation revealed Fritz, a firefighter for the Starks Volunteer Fire Department, entered the abandoned home through a back door and started the fire. He was charged with simple arson; criminal conspiracy; and simple burglary.

Stains, also a firefighter for the Starks Volunteer Fire Department, was charged with simple arson; and criminal conspiracy. Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $35,000.

CPSO detectives are still looking for Lucas J. Labure, who was seen fleeing the scene with Fritz in December. Labure, 23, is a white male, 5'11", weighs 195 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone having seen Labure or know of his whereabouts, is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 491-3601 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

The Fire Marshal's and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations of arsons in the Starks area are continuing with more arrests possible.