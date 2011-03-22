Little Rock man arrested for church burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Little Rock man arrested for church burglaries

Francis M. Demlir (Source: VPSO) Francis M. Demlir (Source: VPSO)

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Francis M. Demlir, age 53, of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Sheriff Craft reports that the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received complaints from three area churches where burglaries, property damage, and thefts were reported.

The reports of the incidents were received from March 10th through March 18th 2011.  The reported incidents included thefts in excess of $ 7000.00 in cash and checks as well as the theft of a musical instrument.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received a telephone complaint regarding a suspicious person in the area of Pickering High School.  Deputies were dispatched to the area and were able to locate Francis Demlir who matched the description of the suspicious person given by the caller.
 
Demlir was arrested on March 19th, 2011 by Deputies from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.  Demlir was booked into the VPSO jail on one count of vagrancy.
 
Further investigation by Detectives led to the arrest of Francis Demlir for the church burglaries.

Francis Demlir was arrested again on March 23, 2011 and charged with three counts of Simple Burglary, one count of Theft under $ 300 and one count of Theft over $ 500.  At the time of this press release no bond had been set for Demlir and additional criminal charges are expected.

Sheriff Craft states, "It is extremely important that the public be aware of any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities in any residential or commercial areas.  The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office receives such calls on a daily basis and does attempt to locate and identify all such persons. A resident who is familiar with their surroundings will instinctively know if someone or something is out of the ordinary and should report any suspicious activity as soon as possible. I greatly appreciate the individual who took the time to report this instance of a suspicious person as it did provide information needed to identify an individual who was responsible for criminal activity."

