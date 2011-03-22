Johns to run for state senate in District 27

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Former state rep Ronnie Johns has announced his candidacy for state senator in District 27 - which covers part of Calcasieu parish.
Johns announced his candidacy on Tuesday morning, March 22, in front of a crowd of supporters at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The incumbent for this seat, Willie Mount, has reached her term limit.
Johns is a Republican who has served three terms in the state house.
