Johns to run for state senate in District 27

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Former state rep Ronnie Johns has announced his candidacy for state senator in District 27 - which covers part of Calcasieu parish.

Johns announced his candidacy on Tuesday morning, March 22, in front of a crowd of supporters at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The incumbent for this seat, Willie Mount, has reached her term limit.

Johns is a Republican who has served three terms in the state house.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.