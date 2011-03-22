U.S. plane crashes over Libya, airmen safe

Associated Press

The U.S. military says an Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle has crashed in Libya but it was not shot down.

Vince Crawley, a spokesman for the Africa Command, says both crew members ejected and sustained minor injuries.

He says one crew member has been safely recovered and the operation to recover the other is under way. Crawley said Tuesday the plane was not shot down and may have suffered a mechanical problem.

