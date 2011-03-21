Authorities searching for woman involved in hit and run

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office requests the assistance of the public in identifying a female individual who was involved in a hit and run type accident at a local convenience store.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office received a telephone call from a local convenience store at approximately 0854 a.m. on Saturday, March 19th, 2011 regarding damage that was received from a hit and run driver.

Fuel pumps at the location as well as one vehicle received damage when a female, who appeared to be driving a late model red / burgundy 4 door Saturn car, backed into the gas pumps and then struck a parked vehicle. The suspect vehicle may or may not have damage to the rear of the car.

The female also had a small child in the vehicle with her. The suspect car left the location and traveled east from the location on the Highway 28.

Anyone with information regarding a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle or the persons shown in the still photograph are asked to contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311 or 337-238-7248. Information can be given anonymously if desired.