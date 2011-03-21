Baton Rouge PD facing officers shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Charles Mondrick says he's facing a shortage of officers, and is asking city leaders for $3 million to train 32 new cadets.

But Mayor-President Kip Holden says it would be six months before he could determine if money would be available.

The Advocate reports the officer shortage is expected to reach 81 by the end of the year. The police department's budget has risen 31% since 2006, but officials say that the agency's ability to fill officer openings has been hampered in large part by rising retirement costs.

Holden says he might be able to provide additional funds to the police department if sales tax revenues continue to increase for the remainder of the year.

Information from: The Advocate: http://www.2theadvocate.com.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.